FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Reduced by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.54. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,920,000 after buying an additional 2,289,163 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,830,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,971,000 after buying an additional 134,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

