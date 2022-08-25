FY2023 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.91.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 193.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,570,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,245 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

