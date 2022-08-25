FY2023 EPS Estimates for Worley Limited Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Worley in a report released on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Worley’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worley’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Worley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th.
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
