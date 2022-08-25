Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMDA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 102,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.