GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.
GDS Trading Up 6.4 %
GDS stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. 1,443,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.77.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
