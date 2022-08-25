GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

GDS stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. 1,443,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in GDS by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after buying an additional 953,820 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,104,000 after buying an additional 200,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GDS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the period. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,988,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

