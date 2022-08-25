Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $185,603.05 and $19,761.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767585 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016070 BTC.
About Genesis Shards
Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.
Genesis Shards Coin Trading
