Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GMAB. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $34.73 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $476.25.

GMAB stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 76,552 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

