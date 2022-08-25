Gepco (OTCMKTS:GEPC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gepco, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GEPC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Gepco shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Gepco Price Performance
Gepco Company Profile
Gepco Ltd. engages in leasing computer equipment and peripherals to professionals. The company was founded on June 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Santee, CA .
