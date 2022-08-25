Gera Coin (GERA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.84 Million

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Gera Coin has a market cap of $22.84 million and approximately $36,754.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gera Coin has traded 97.6% lower against the US dollar. One Gera Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Gera Coin Profile

Gera Coin’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin.

Gera Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries. With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

