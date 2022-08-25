Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO Sells $206,344.60 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 66,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $206,344.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 815,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,435.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
L Lynn Smull also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, L Lynn Smull sold 93,924 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $237,627.72.
Gevo Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 5,077,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $773.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.29.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
