Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO Sells $206,344.60 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 66,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $206,344.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 815,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,435.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

L Lynn Smull also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 7th, L Lynn Smull sold 93,924 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $237,627.72.

Gevo Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 5,077,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $773.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Gevo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 34,918 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 1,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,744 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

