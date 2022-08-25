Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,977 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after purchasing an additional 761,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,976,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

GILD opened at $63.62 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

