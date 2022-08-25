Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,363 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of F traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,002,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.