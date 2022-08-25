Gill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,536,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

