Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,155. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

