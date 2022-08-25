Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,826,789. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65.

