Gill Capital Partners LLC Makes New $8.43 Million Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 146,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,000. Kroger makes up approximately 3.7% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 241,498 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,068,000 after buying an additional 234,423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 173,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 1.4 %

Kroger stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 47,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.