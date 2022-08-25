Gill Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 428,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 80,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $9,894,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded down $11.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.53. 221,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a PE ratio of 161.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.25.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

