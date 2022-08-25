Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 750 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,444,760. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $438.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

