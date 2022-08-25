Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Gitennes Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$840,405.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

