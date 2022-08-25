GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up to $63.56

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.56, but opened at $65.99. GitLab shares last traded at $65.67, with a volume of 3,517 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 174,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,762 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

