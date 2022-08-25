Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,545 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,755 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Glacier Bancorp worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

