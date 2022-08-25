Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Purchases $258,500.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,457.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth approximately $15,427,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

