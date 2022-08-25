Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Shares Down 0.7%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA – Get Rating) was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.29 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 254,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 544% from the average daily volume of 39,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.