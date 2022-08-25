GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMYTF opened at 70.89 on Monday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 52-week low of 64.10 and a 52-week high of 125.00.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

