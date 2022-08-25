GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from 295.00 to 265.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GN Store Nord A/S traded as low as $88.80 and last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.67.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.71.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

