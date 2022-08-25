GNY Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. GNY has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $77,212.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077292 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

