Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

GROY stock remained flat at $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 285,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,225. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 63,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

