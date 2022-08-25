Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Trading Up 28.1%

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 28.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 2,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 141,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Up 43.7 %

Institutional Trading of Golden Sun Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

