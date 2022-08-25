Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.41 and last traded at $39.41. 6,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 153,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOV. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $595,508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,016,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,568,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter.

