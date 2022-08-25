Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 692.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $47,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.88. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,702. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.73 and a 12-month high of $100.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.89.

