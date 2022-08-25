Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 141,598 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VII

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile

