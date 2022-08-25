Govi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $135,601.00 (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Govi has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Govi coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001219 BTC on major exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $135,601.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00763315 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016013 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,470,560 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Govi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

