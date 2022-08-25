Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $918.95

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 918.95 ($11.10) and traded as low as GBX 720 ($8.70). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 729.50 ($8.81), with a volume of 643,392 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 820.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 786.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 917.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 9.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

