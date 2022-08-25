GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.01

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and traded as low as $5.65. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 1,427 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRCLF shares. CLSA raised shares of GrainCorp to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrainCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

