Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.30 million-$209.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.23 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $84.46 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $329,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

