Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Trading Down 20% This Week

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 20% against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $639,914.43 and approximately $174,193.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,602.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00129040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077503 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

