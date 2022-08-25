Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.78. 1,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.19% of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

