Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.56 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.12). Approximately 13,005,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 14,019,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.95 ($0.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21. The company has a market cap of £346.00 million and a PE ratio of -46.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.27.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.