Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.65

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 732327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $217,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

