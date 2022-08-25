Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,266.00

Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Green Shiba Inu (new) has traded 84% higher against the dollar. Green Shiba Inu (new) has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and $20,266.00 worth of Green Shiba Inu (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Green Shiba Inu (new) coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00763883 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015896 BTC.

Green Shiba Inu (new) Coin Profile

Green Shiba Inu (new)’s total supply is 9,239,632,388,671 coins and its circulating supply is 9,239,539,199,676 coins. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s official Twitter account is @GreenShibaCoin.

Buying and Selling Green Shiba Inu (new)

