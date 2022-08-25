GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.37 and last traded at 1.33. 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 62,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.28.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GreenFirst Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.29.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

