Grimm (GRIMM) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $16,972.47 and approximately $35.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00054524 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000790 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Grimm
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Grimm Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.