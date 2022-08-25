Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,741.00

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $72,741.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.95 or 0.07905206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00172579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00264293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00717429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.50 or 0.00605422 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000997 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

