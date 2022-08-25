Growth DeFi 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,310.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $8,310.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00019617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00077627 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital.

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

