Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,528. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

