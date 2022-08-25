Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Guess”s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Guess’ updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Performance

NYSE:GES traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,117. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Guess’ by 902.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

