H. L. Ormond & Company LLC Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

H. L. Ormond & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.4% of H. L. Ormond & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. H. L. Ormond & Company LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Paychex by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Paychex by 3,138.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 98,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 95,344 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.69. 9,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,177. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

