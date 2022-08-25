H. L. Ormond & Company LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

H. L. Ormond & Company LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. H. L. Ormond & Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 54,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $13.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $544.41. 27,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,926. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

