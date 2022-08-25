H. L. Ormond & Company LLC Sells 169 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

H. L. Ormond & Company LLC lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. H. L. Ormond & Company LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

