Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) versus Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Critical Comparison

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A Hagerty N/A -54.77% -4.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Hagerty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $2.79 million 3.00 -$1.95 million N/A N/A Hagerty $619.08 million 6.82 -$46.36 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tian Ruixiang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hagerty.

1.2% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tian Ruixiang and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

